Shooting in New Zealand, three dead and ten injured. "Single episode, no national security risk"

Shooting in New Zealand, three dead and ten injured. "Single episode, no national security risk"

Three people they remained killed during one shooting occurred in the early hours of the morning (21 Italian) of July 20 ad Aucklandin the north of the New Zeland. The police New Zealander communicated that the assault with a firearm took place inside the worksite of a shopping centerin an area frequented by fans of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. The attacker, a 24-year-old with an electronic bracelet, targeted the workers of the shipyard, killing two and wounding one more may beof which Three so grave. However, the police said that “there could be other victims” and that they assisted a total of ten people, including an officer, seven of whom suffered from gunshot wounds. After barricading himself in an elevator shaft and firing further shots, the bomber was found died.

Meanwhile, the police force they intervened by surrounding the building affected by the shooting e presiding over the whole city even with the action of a helicopter. New Zealand premier Chris Hipkinsin a joint communication with the police forces, reassured the population about the fact that it was to all intents and purposes “a isolated episode” attributable to a single individual, and that is from exclude themselves any “risk to the national security“.

