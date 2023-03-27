Home World Shooting in Nishville 6 people killed | Info
The shooting happened at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Izvor: FOX 10 Phoenix/Youtube

A deadly school shooting has been reported in Nashville, Tennessee, killing three children and three adults and injuring several others. It is a private Christian school with 200 students from pre-school to sixth grade, aged around 11 or 12. Along with local authorities, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is participating in the investigation. The police determined that the killer was a teenage girl who was armed with two assault rifles and a pistol, the police said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper reacted to the event. “On a tragic morning, Nashville joined the terrible, long list of communities that have experienced a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As information continues to come in, I thank our medical professionals,” he wrote.

