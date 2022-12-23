The death toll from the shooting that took place today in the Kurdish cultural center Ahmet-Kaya, located in the tenth arrondissement of Paris, is three dead and three wounded, one of whom is in serious condition.

According to prosecutors, the man who opened fire was immediately arrested. “Le Parisien” reports that it is a 69-year-old man, a retired former railway worker. The motive remains unknown at the moment.

The mayor of the arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, announced that the attacker was injured and subsequently taken to hospital “in relative urgency”. “BfmTv” reports that the attacker was known by the authorities for having attacked a migrant center in the French capital’s 12th arrondissement with a saber last year. An investigation had been opened into the case for “racist violence with a weapon”. The man, arrested, was released from prison on 12 December. He was subjected to judicial checks and was forbidden to possess weapons.

From «seven to eight shots were fired in the street, it was total panic. We locked ourselves up inside,” said an inhabitant of the neighborhood quoted by Figaro.

On Twitter, the prefecture invited citizens to “avoid the sector” and to “let the rescue services intervene”. An investigation has been opened into the case for voluntary homicide and aggravated violence. The French police have issued an internal circular asking agents to take sides to protect all sites of the Kurdish community in Paris.