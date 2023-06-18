Shooting in Pennsylvania, a wanted man and a policeman die

LEWISTOWN. A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, United States, hours after the suspect seriously injured another officer. Juniata County Police say the man engaged in an initial shootout with police around 12:45, near the Lewistown barracks, in which an officer was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Once the searches were started, the suspect was tracked down a few hours later in Walker Township, and in a new shootout he died together with an officer.