Shooting in Philadelphia, 4 dead, two children also injured

Four dead, eight injured, including two children aged two and 13. This is the toll of a shooting that took place in the past few hours in Philadelphia where a 40-year-old man, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with an automatic rifle and a pistol, opened fire in several areas in the southwestern part of the city before being captured by police. Another person was also arrested, according to the investigators, who, according to the investigators, took a weapon and returned fire after the shooting in the Kingsessing area. Several cars were damaged by the gunfire. Three of the victims were between the ages of 20 and 59 and appear to have been randomly selected. The two injured children are said to be in stable condition.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Reilly said six injured were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two, minors, to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The perpetrator – a 40-year-old man – was arrested in an alley after he surrendered. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the man was wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle”, a handgun and a police scanner.

Over the past weekend two people were killed and 28 were injured in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 340 mass shootings in the US since the beginning of the year.

