MOSCOW – At least nine people have been killed, among which there are currently five children, and other injured, in the shooting in the school of Izhevskin the Republic of Udmurtia, in the Russia central. The motive of the man who opened fire in the school attended by about a thousand pupils and who subsequently committed suicide is still unclear.

Among the victims are two teachers and two security guards, according to Russian officials. Staff and pupils were evacuated from school buildings. A local lawmaker said the assailant was armed with two pistols. The Russian state news agency Tass cited investigators that the gunman was wearing a T-shirt with a Nazi symbol and a balaclava.