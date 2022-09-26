Home World Shooting in Russia in Izhevsk, massacre of children at school: 9 dead
World

Shooting in Russia in Izhevsk, massacre of children at school: 9 dead

by admin
Shooting in Russia in Izhevsk, massacre of children at school: 9 dead

MOSCOW – At least nine people have been killed, among which there are currently five children, and other injured, in the shooting in the school of Izhevskin the Republic of Udmurtia, in the Russia central. The motive of the man who opened fire in the school attended by about a thousand pupils and who subsequently committed suicide is still unclear.

Among the victims are two teachers and two security guards, according to Russian officials. Staff and pupils were evacuated from school buildings. A local lawmaker said the assailant was armed with two pistols. The Russian state news agency Tass cited investigators that the gunman was wearing a T-shirt with a Nazi symbol and a balaclava.

Russia, a student fires at the University of Perm: 6 dead

See also  Germany, in Namibia it was genocide: the admission of Berlin after negotiations

You may also like

Shinzo Abe: Why Japan’s former PM’s state funeral...

The Chinese media tell “the right-most government in...

Energy spending nearly triples as German bakeries face...

Spanish Prime Minister confirmed that the situation in...

Iran, BBC: “The” girl with a tail “in...

The foreign press on the victory of melons

Pope: Eucharist heralds a new world from selfishness...

Shooting in a school in Russia: 6 dead...

Navigating China丨Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——Since...

The international political reactions between concern (among the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy