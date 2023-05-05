Home » Shooting in Serbia one day after the school massacre: 8 dead, a 21-year-old arrested
World





A river of blood. At least eight people have been killed and 13 injured in Serbia in a shooting south of Belgrade. State media reported it the day after the shooting at a school in the capital that caused nine deaths. The latest attack occurred late yesterday evening near the town of Mladenovac when a man opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and then fled, state broadcaster RTS reported. Seven of the injured are in serious condition.

Police after a long hunt arrested a 21-year-old man after surrounding the area where he was hiding. A strong presence of agents surrounded the area, including with helicopters and drones. Bratislav Gašić, interior minister, called the attack “an act of terrorism”. The director of the BIA intelligence agency, Aleksandar Vulin, and the minister of health Danica Grujičić visited the wounded in the hospital. Among the victims of Malo Orasje, according to some witnesses, there would be a police officer and his sister. Although many weapons left over from the conflicts of the 1990s still circulate in Serbia, mass shootings have so far been extremely rare. Since yesterday, however, the authorities have strengthened controls and the police have urged citizens to keep them safe and away from children.

