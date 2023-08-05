Home » Shooting in Tel Aviv, one Israeli seriously injured. The bomber «neutralised» – Corriere della Sera
World

Shooting in Tel Aviv, one Israeli seriously injured. The bomber «neutralised» – Corriere della Sera

by admin

Shooting in Tel Aviv, one Israeli seriously injured. “Neutralized” the bomber Corriere della SeraIsrael, shots in Tel Aviv: a man injured, Palestinian bomber killed The weatherTel Aviv shooting, one dead. The killer was also killed: “he was a terrorist” beraking latest newsPalestinian attack in Tel Aviv, a guard killed ANSA AgencyTel Aviv, shooting in the center: an Israeli seriously injured TGCOMSee full coverage on Google News

See also  WHO: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia worldwide exceeds 180.6 million

You may also like

Violent Riots Erupt in New York: Police Attacked...

Dinamo drew with Gorica, a new defeat for...

sergej milinković savic scored a goal for al...

Alert Issued After String of Drownings in Santiago...

Training at risk in Sicily, the meeting of...

New troubles for Catania airport, a fire broke...

Sergej Milinković Savić scores a goal against Al...

In memory of Michele Achilli – working world

Torrential rains and floods in Slovenia: three dead....

PIXI RETURNED TO THE “OTHER HOUSE” Announced on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy