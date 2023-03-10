TEL AVIV. Shooting in central Tel Aviv where three people were injured. The Israeli media and the police speak of a “terrorist attack”.

The assailant, reported the Israeli press, was “neutralised”. The shots occurred at the intersection of Dizengoff street and Ben Gurion street.

Netanyahu: We will fight terrorists today and always

“We will fight terrorists, tonight and always.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this, speaking in English, at the end of his private visit to the Jewish community of Rome. The head of government expressed “hopes and prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded. We will continue to build the country and its future,” he said.

Chief Rabbi Di Segni: shocked by the news

«While we are here we have just learned the news of a new attack in Tel Aviv with wounded, some apparently serious. We are shocked» declared the chief rabbi of Rome Riccardo Di Segni during the meeting. “This gives us the pulse of a reality that is always complicated and dramatic,” he added.

Noemi Di Segni: concern for rifts in the country

“I cannot fail to share the sense of concern for the rift that is taking place within Israel,” commented the president of UCEI, Noemi Di Segni, in a passage from her speech.

Hamas: heroic operation

“A heroic operation”: this is how Hamas spokesman Hazem Kassem commented on the Tel Aviv attack from Gaza. This episode, according to Hamas, “is a natural and very rapid reaction to today’s crime in Jaba”, the West Bank village where in the morning three Islamic Jihad militiamen were killed by an Israeli military unit as they seemed about to carry out an attack . “The times when the occupiers could kill us with impunity are over,” Kassem said. In the meantime, sweets are being distributed to passers-by in various cities of the West Bank as a sign of joy over the Tel Aviv attack.