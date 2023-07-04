Home » Shooting in Texas, there are dead and wounded: the point of the situation
Shooting in Texas, there are dead and wounded: the point of the situation

WASHINGTON. Another bloodstain massacre the Independence day celebration in the USA: at least three people died and eight others were injured in a shooting around midnight in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas. Ten of those affected are adults while one is a minor.

The shootings occurred in a neighborhood parking lot, home to a small, predominantly black community plagued by a high level of crime, with several rival gangs, following an event tied to the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations. . According to sources at AbcNews, it all started with an argument, which quickly escalated in pitch and then culminated in gunfire.

There were more than 340 mass shootings in the United States in 2023, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are killed, not including the killer.

