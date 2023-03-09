An attack in Tel Aviv, but the quick reaction of four armed men prevented a much worse situation.

Three people were shot on the street in the center of Tel Aviv in front of a restaurant. The attacker ran away after the shooting and continued to shoot people until the police killed him. One wounded person is in critical condition, writes “Times of Israel”. Two more people were slightly wounded, writes “Jerusalem Post”.

Police said they are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack. A section of the media reports that Hamas has claimed responsibility. The attacker was identified as 23-year-old Mutaz Salah al-Kawaja, a Palestinian from the West Bank town of Nilin, who had been imprisoned twice in Israel. “He did not have a permit to enter Israel,” writes the Times of Israel. The terrorist group Hamas announced that Al-Kawaja was one of them.

Hebrew sources: the outcome of the “Tel Aviv” operation was 5 wounded and the perpetrator, Moataz Salah Al-Khawaja, was martyred. 2 serious

1 minor

2 panic Port image attachedpic.twitter.com/3QdtUrBpUO — Newpress | New Press (@NewpressPs)March 9, 2023

Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai said the quick reaction of the four armed men prevented a much worse situation.

Another video circulating on social media shows the moment the alleged terrorist in Tel Aviv was shot dead by officers.pic.twitter.com/jgDrR0IVHZ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian)March 9, 2023

Shabtai said two policemen, including one off-duty, and two civilians, including an IDF reserve officer, killed the attacker shortly after the shooting.

Surveillance camera footage shows the terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv this evening, outside a cafe on Dizengoff Street. Three wounded, including one critically. Video has been blurred by me.pic.twitter.com/wkXMJcSvfr — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian)March 9, 2023

“We were very lucky, with the quick reaction of the police and citizens on the spot, we prevented the deaths of hundreds of people,” said Shabtai. The police chief added that they know how the terrorist entered the country, but refused to provide details for now.

Shooting attack on Dizingoff Street in Tel Aviv – 3 casualtiespic.twitter.com/DDe2UoorOS — Yoni ben Menachem yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen)March 9, 2023

