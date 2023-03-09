Home World Shooting in the center of Tel Aviv | Info
An attack in Tel Aviv, but the quick reaction of four armed men prevented a much worse situation.

Three people were shot on the street in the center of Tel Aviv in front of a restaurant. The attacker ran away after the shooting and continued to shoot people until the police killed him. One wounded person is in critical condition, writes “Times of Israel”. Two more people were slightly wounded, writes “Jerusalem Post”.

Police said they are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack. A section of the media reports that Hamas has claimed responsibility. The attacker was identified as 23-year-old Mutaz Salah al-Kawaja, a Palestinian from the West Bank town of Nilin, who had been imprisoned twice in Israel. “He did not have a permit to enter Israel,” writes the Times of Israel. The terrorist group Hamas announced that Al-Kawaja was one of them.

Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai said the quick reaction of the four armed men prevented a much worse situation.

Shabtai said two policemen, including one off-duty, and two civilians, including an IDF reserve officer, killed the attacker shortly after the shooting.

“We were very lucky, with the quick reaction of the police and citizens on the spot, we prevented the deaths of hundreds of people,” said Shabtai. The police chief added that they know how the terrorist entered the country, but refused to provide details for now.

