Two people, two men, died in a shooting that took place during the night in Hamburg, in the Langenhorn district: Bild reports it. According to the German tabloid, which cites some witnesses, the shooting took place around 11.30pm yesterday. The police found a gun next to one of the victims, the newspaper wrote.

According to investigators, one of the victims would be the attacker, who would have killed the other man with several pistol shots and then killed himself.