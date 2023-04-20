Home » Shooting in the USA, ball ends up in the courtyard: 6-year-old girl injured
World

Shooting in the USA, ball ends up in the courtyard: 6-year-old girl injured

by admin
Shooting in the USA, ball ends up in the courtyard: 6-year-old girl injured

A 6-year-old girl and her father were seriously injured by a man who started shooting when a basketball landed in the backyard of his home in Gastonia, North Carolina. Cnn reports it. According to Gaston County Police, the prime suspect is 24-year-old African American Robert Louis Singletary, who is considered armed and dangerous. Officers said another person was involved in the shooting but was not injured.

If armed America slaughters innocents

maria laura rodotà

Police sought and obtained arrest warrants against Singletary for attempted first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. «The children were playing basketball, the ball ended up in the courtyard and they went to get it. We never expected anyone to shoot. It’s madness,” a neighbor told WBTV.

Usa, 20-year-old girl wrong driveway and the landlord kills her

Usa: 16-year-old African American rings at the wrong house, the owner shoots him in the head

See also  Siner defeated Hurkač in Monte Carlo | Sports

You may also like

breaking latest news Radiocrime + Free City in...

Dengue, already 39 dead in Argentina. The infectious...

Dubai officials said they are discussing cooperation with...

Superliga playoff schedule | Sport

Totti-Ilary separation, villa in Eur will cost her...

“With a pacemaker I go back to doing...

Mark Lanegan, critic of his book The Devil...

Vatican representative to OSCE: measures to combat human...

Serie A – Change the standings / 15...

EU Parliament, ok with negotiating mandate for migration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy