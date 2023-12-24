Home » Shooting Incident at Florida Shopping Mall Leaves Many Injured, Suspect at Large
World

Shooting Incident at Florida Shopping Mall Leaves Many Injured, Suspect at Large

by admin

A shooting incident at a shopping mall in Florida, USA, left many injured

According to a report by ABC on the 23rd local time, a shooting occurred at a shopping mall in Florida, USA, causing many injuries. The suspect in the case is believed to have escaped.

Crowds at the mall were being evacuated, police said, while they urged people to avoid the area. The specific circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

The incident has caused panic and chaos among shoppers and employees at the mall. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running for cover.

Law enforcement officials are currently on the scene, investigating and looking for the suspect. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

As the situation continues to develop, authorities are urging the public to stay away from the area and to cooperate with law enforcement as they work to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. More details on this incident will be provided as they become available.

Editor: Liu Siyu

