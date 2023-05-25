Shooting of Sant’Anastasia, Emanuele and Giovanni and that “revenge” against the ice cream shop

The machine gun Emanuele Civita, 19, had it, already reported for dealing in drugs and weapons; his father, Fabio, is believed to be linked to the D’Avino camorra clan, active in Somma Vesuviana. The pistol, on the other hand, was held by Giuseppe G., 17 years old, reported for resisting a public official; when he was six his father was murdered in an ambush of camorra. The two boys who on the saddle of a scooter on Tuesday evening sowed panic in Sant’Anastasia, injuring three people including a ten-year-old girl, Assunta, despite her young age were well known by the policewho solved the case in a few hours.

The photo on TikTok The two, who had been identified thanks to the images of the security cameras and the testimonies, gave themselves up on Wednesday, a few hours later, to the carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna. Giuseppe’s entrance to the barracks was photographed, probably by his family members, and the photos were posted on TikTok shortly after with sentences of admiration and encouragement. Among other things, his initials, a broken heart and the inscription «Vita mia» appear.

Get away from the bar The two boys were subjected to detention; probably tomorrow, Friday, the validation hearings will take place before the ordinary judge and the juvenile judge. The dynamics of the violent shooting has been reconstructed, even if some details are still missing. Emanuel and Joseph, described as aggressive and brawlers, had been removed from the bar in Piazza Cattaneo, where a twelve-year-old girl was having a birthday party and numerous people sat at the tables, both inside and out.

The “spread” After about an hour they returned with the intention of taking revenge, they have flaunted his weapons with a defiant air and they did what in jargon is called “spreading”: they shot wildly into the air, without thinking about the consequences of the gesture. Three people were hit by splinters from the ogives: Assunta, her mother and father; the little brother of the child was unharmed, six years old. The most serious of the three is the little girl, operated on yesterday in the Santobono hospital and kept under observation. The doctors are cautiously optimistic: luckily the splinter did not pass through the temporal bone and did not reach the brain. The prognosis could be dissolved as early as tomorrow.

Go out for an ice cream A relaxing evening therefore turned into a nightmare for the family, who live in Pollena Trocchia, not far from Sant’Anastasia. Assunta’s uncle is dismayed, who is now also taking care of his little brother: «They were only there to eat an ice cream». The conditions of the parents fortunately do not cause concern.

The story of those who rescued them Father, mother and daughter were rescued by Philip DiPascale, the father of the 12-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday in the club: «I saw the three wounded, the girl had a hole in her head but she was lucid. I left the party and put them in the car, Assunta entered with her legs. I headed at full speed towards the Ospedale del Mare. The child he kept asking his mother: why does he run like this? Why is it going so fast?’ Philip, who has four children aged between 15 and 4, is very religious: «God wanted good, God helped us. If I reached the hospital in 7 minutes it means that He has decided so». The deputy of the Greens Francesco Emilio Borrelli has activated to give him an honor.