TEL AVIV. At least 10 people were injured by gunfire in a shooting in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov in Jerusalem. This was reported by sources in the emergency room Magen David Adom, according to which 8 died. The assailant, a Palestinian living in Shuafat, in the eastern part of the city, was “neutralised”.

This was stated by the head of the Jerusalem police according to which the man fired in front of the synagogue of the Neve Yaaco neighborhood and then fled in a car to a nearby predominantly Arab area of ​​the city. Reached by the agents – according to the same source – he shot at the policemen before being shot in turn. Police sources said the security forces are on the hunt for possible supporters of the bomber.

The Islamist movement Hamas, who de facto rules the enclave, celebrated through the loudspeakers of the mosques, without however claiming the action. In the coastal enclave, gunfire was also heard in the air as numerous motorists honked their horns shouting “God is great”.

Israeli police described the attack as “terrorist”, a term usually used in Israel for any attack committed by Palestinians for nationalist reasons, but the identity of the attacker has not yet been disclosed. The bombing comes in the middle of an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel today bombed the Gaza Strip in retaliation for several rockets fired from the coastal enclave, a day after ten Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, nine of them during a troop raid on Jenin refugee camp.

The US condemns the “horrible” terrorist attack: the US State Department spokesman said Vedant Patelspecifying that for the moment no changes are foreseen in the trip of the secretary of state Antony Blinken to Israel.