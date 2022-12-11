Home World [Short message]The US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act to cancel the military vaccine order | Military aid to Taiwan | 10 billion US dollars
World

[Short message]The US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act to cancel the military vaccine order | Military aid to Taiwan | 10 billion US dollars

by admin

Beijing time:2022-12-10 04:51

[NTD Times, Beijing, December 10, 2022]On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which includes $10 billion in free military aid to Taiwan. Previously, the bipartisan agreement to cancel the mandatory vaccination order for active military personnel allowed the bill to pass smoothly.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 by a vote of 350-80.

The bill would provide $858 billion in funding for the Department of Defense, an increase of $45 billion over the $813 billion requested by the Biden administration, for research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance; military construction and defense-related activities. nuclear project. The bill also authorizes $10 billion in free military aid to Taiwan over the next five years.

The bill will go to the Senate for a vote and then to President Biden for his signature to take effect.

Before the vote, the abolition of the Pentagon’s vaccine order became a key difference between members of the two parties and the two chambers. After months of negotiations, a compromise was finally reached, which allowed the bill to pass smoothly.

Since the vaccine order took effect, thousands of active servicemen have been discharged as a result.

Comprehensive report by Yi Wen and Jiang Dia, reporters from NTDTV

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/09/a103594534.html

See also  Devolution, abolition of the Lords and no European single market: this is how Labor wants to change the United Kingdom

You may also like

Russo-Ukrainian ceasefire may be in the future Putin:...

Qatar, embarrassed silence on the left: “We are...

Iran, the solidarity marathon “Woman life freedom”: at...

Qatar 2022, incidents in Paris after Morocco’s victory:...

Iran, thousands of new signatures for La Stampa’s...

Ukraine – Russia, the war news today 11...

Georgia, the former president writes to Macron from...

Qatargate, Brussels in shock: now the Belgian police...

Covid in New York, the city overrun by...

Kosovo-Serbia high tension: Pristina sends agents and armored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy