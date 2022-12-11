[NTD Times, Beijing, December 10, 2022]On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which includes $10 billion in free military aid to Taiwan. Previously, the bipartisan agreement to cancel the mandatory vaccination order for active military personnel allowed the bill to pass smoothly.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 by a vote of 350-80.

The bill would provide $858 billion in funding for the Department of Defense, an increase of $45 billion over the $813 billion requested by the Biden administration, for research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance; military construction and defense-related activities. nuclear project. The bill also authorizes $10 billion in free military aid to Taiwan over the next five years.

The bill will go to the Senate for a vote and then to President Biden for his signature to take effect.

Before the vote, the abolition of the Pentagon’s vaccine order became a key difference between members of the two parties and the two chambers. After months of negotiations, a compromise was finally reached, which allowed the bill to pass smoothly.

Since the vaccine order took effect, thousands of active servicemen have been discharged as a result.

