Beijing time:2023-01-24 03:26

[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, January 24, 2023]According to sources, the former White House coordinator for the new crown epidemic response and adviser to the president, Zienz will serve as the White House chief of staff to replace Klein who is about to leave.

Zienz will succeed Klein as the new White House chief of staff, who may leave after Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, people familiar with the matter said.

At present, the White House has not commented on this.

After Biden became president, Zienz served as the White House coordinator for the CCP virus response and presidential adviser. He also served as director of the White House National Economic Council and director of the White House Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.

Recently, due to improper handling of confidential documents, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 40%. Klein, the current chief of staff, recommended Zienz, hoping that he could recruit talents for Biden to form a campaign team.

Klein is an important figure in the Biden administration and has worked for the Biden team for 30 years. As chief of staff, he is responsible for advancing the president’s policy agenda and evaluating senior officials.

