Shortage of Cash Causes Chaos: Havana Banks Run Out of Money for Clients

Havana, the capital of Cuba, is facing a severe cash shortage that has left several banks struggling to pay their clients. The situation, which has also been reported in other Cuban provinces, has caused frustration and anger among those affected, who demand a prompt resolution. Amid long lines and growing discontent, people are unable to access their salaries, retirements, or any other funds due to the lack of money at ATMs and bank branches.

This week, numerous individuals gathered outside Havana banks, witnessing firsthand the consequences of the ongoing cash shortage. Seven banks in the capital have completely run out of funds, causing widespread inconvenience for clients who desperately need their money for essential expenses and withdrawals. This unfortunate situation is not limited to Havana alone, as several other provinces in Cuba have also reported similar issues.

According to a statement from a leading Cuban newspaper, the affected individuals are demanding immediate action and effective responses from the bank authorities, recognizing that the delayed payments significantly impact their livelihoods. One woman shared her frustration, mentioning that despite money being sent to her bank account ten days earlier, she has been unsuccessful in withdrawing it due to the absence of cash at ATMs and the banks.

“This is a nationwide issue. Retirees, individuals with savings accounts, everyone is struggling to access their funds. We have visited multiple banks across Havana, presenting our receipts, but we are being turned away,” explained the distressed source.

The dire cash shortage has prompted numerous incidents, with reports of families causing scenes at banks after being unable to collect both large and small amounts of money. The unavailability of funds is further magnified for those who are sent money in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC), as it hampers their ability to pay for transportation, make necessary purchases, or carry out everyday transactions.

“The MLC currency doesn’t exist; it is a deception. We are left with no option but to inquire about the estimated time to access our money. People are even forced to sign up on paper to make a reservation,” expressed another concerned individual.

The scarcity of banknotes has led to long queues outside financial institutions across Cuba, right from the early hours of the morning. In response to the crisis, the government implemented measures restricting cash withdrawals for private businesses. Simultaneously, they introduced the “Extra Box” service, allowing customers to request a limited withdrawal of up to five thousand pesos from cash-handling entities like warehouses or selected agricultural sales positions.

The prevalent cash shortage crisis in Havana and other provinces has left people in dire straits, unable to access their hard-earned money. As frustrations continue to mount, both the affected individuals and banking authorities are hoping for swift action to resolve this pressing issue, ensuring reasonable access to funds for all those impacted.

