Shot from a scooter at people | Info

The shooting happened in New York on Saturday morning local time.

A gunman riding a scooter shot three people in Queens, New York on Saturday morning local time, reports “Fox News“. The rampage began in Cypress Hills around 11:12 a.m., when the suspect shot a 21-year-old man in the chest, NBC 4 New York reports.

About 20 minutes later, the striker is shot and killed an 86-year-old man multiple times in the back on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street. The gunman shot two more victims in the 60s.

A 61-year-old man was reportedly shot near 126th Street with life-threatening injuries, while a 63-year-old man was shot near 134th Street with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The New York Police Department is actively investigating the shooting, which appears to have been random. The portal “New York Daily News” reports that the attacker was arrested.

