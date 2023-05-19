Home » “Shot in the chest and back” with a taser, 95-year-old hospitalized in very serious condition in Australia
World

“Shot in the chest and back” with a taser, 95-year-old hospitalized in very serious condition in Australia

by admin
“Shot in the chest and back” with a taser, 95-year-old hospitalized in very serious condition in Australia

A 95-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being tackled by police officers who immobilized her using a taser in a nursing home in New South Wales, Australia. An intervention motivated by an alleged threat from the elderly woman, who suffers from senile dementia and moves thanks to a walker: she ‘she was armed with a knife’ according to reports from the police. Motivation that has sparked heated controversy, branded as disproportionate between the disbelief for the use of the taser in front of a fragile woman who is hardly imaginable as a threat. The episode took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, reports the BBC, among others. The woman was found “armed” with a kitchen knife in the rest home where she resides in the town of Coomaabout 114 kilometers south of Canberra. Called to the scene, two officers attempted to intervene hoping to bring the woman back to calm. However, the latter, instead of responding to the requests of the police and retreating, abandoning the knife, began to head towards the policemen, “slowly, to be honest”, Commissioner Peter Cotter explained to journalists. “But she was armed…“, he justified himself. “She moved with the help of a walker, but she was holding a knife,” he added, explaining that at that point the officers decided to use the taser. A friend of the woman told the BBC that she was 95 years old she was shot twice: the first in the chest and the second in the back. Then she collapsed: the diagnosis is a skull fracture and a cerebral hemorrhage. The Police have opened an investigation and Commissioner Karen Webb has guaranteed that the matter will be “treated with the utmost seriousness”. Meanwhile, the agent mainly involved in the episode he was not suspended but relieved of active service and will be heard as part of the investigation. “No officer, none of us, is above the law,” Commissioner Cotter said.

See also  Iran, Khamenei against Zarif for filtered audio: the clash two months before the presidential elections

Archive photo

Previous Article

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova acquitted

next

You may also like

How Barak Behar came to FK Crvena zvezda...

Udinese – The eve of the match has...

“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle...

Marcelo Xavier, former head of Brazil’s agency for...

Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky...

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out...

What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy