“Shot in the chest and back” with a taser, 95-year-old hospitalized in very serious condition in Australia

A 95-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being tackled by police officers who immobilized her using a taser in a nursing home in New South Wales, Australia. An intervention motivated by an alleged threat from the elderly woman, who suffers from senile dementia and moves thanks to a walker: she ‘she was armed with a knife’ according to reports from the police. Motivation that has sparked heated controversy, branded as disproportionate between the disbelief for the use of the taser in front of a fragile woman who is hardly imaginable as a threat. The episode took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, reports the BBC, among others. The woman was found “armed” with a kitchen knife in the rest home where she resides in the town of Coomaabout 114 kilometers south of Canberra. Called to the scene, two officers attempted to intervene hoping to bring the woman back to calm. However, the latter, instead of responding to the requests of the police and retreating, abandoning the knife, began to head towards the policemen, “slowly, to be honest”, Commissioner Peter Cotter explained to journalists. “But she was armed…“, he justified himself. “She moved with the help of a walker, but she was holding a knife,” he added, explaining that at that point the officers decided to use the taser. A friend of the woman told the BBC that she was 95 years old she was shot twice: the first in the chest and the second in the back. Then she collapsed: the diagnosis is a skull fracture and a cerebral hemorrhage. The Police have opened an investigation and Commissioner Karen Webb has guaranteed that the matter will be “treated with the utmost seriousness”. Meanwhile, the agent mainly involved in the episode he was not suspended but relieved of active service and will be heard as part of the investigation. “No officer, none of us, is above the law,” Commissioner Cotter said.

Archive photo