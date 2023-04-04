Article signed by Crisbelli Domingos and Thays Carvalho Cesar

Despite being a topic discussed for some years, what we know as neutral, non-binary language, neolanguage or inclusive language continues to cause controversy, both in academia and in politics and social movements. Undeniably, the social demand for inclusion and respect for diversity is being manifested in human interactions, from routine personal and virtual conversations to the formal dialogues required in the work context.

From this scenario, which makes clear the existence of mass social change, the demand for the inclusion of non-binary trans people, intersex people and those who do not identify with the female and male genders is transferred to the language. Thus, there is a broad set, with different theoretical perspectives from linguistics on the phenomenon of grammatical gender neutralization. Among the various types of studies, there are those made by linguists who are concerned with the limits of grammar regarding the inclusion of the unmarked gender ‘e’ (eg. Gender is a fundamental category in social cognition and, therefore, it would not be impossible, but difficult for people to “agenerify” themselves so quickly.

There are also linguists who look closely at the subgroups of nouns that refer to gendered groups, considering that not all nouns end with “a” or “o”, being the generalized morphological implantation of ‘e’ something intangible in this first time; and, still, those who advocate in favor of the formal implementation of marking – and in the language, observing the right to diversity present in the Common Curriculum Base (BNCC), in which it is recommended that “(…) it is important to contemplate the canon, the marginal , cult, popular, mass culture, media culture, digital culture, children’s and youth cultures, in order to guarantee an expansion of the repertoire and an interaction and dealing with the different” (BRASIL, 2018, p . 70).

Regardless of the direction taken by each theoretical approach to linguistics, it is a consensus among specialists, both domestic and foreign, that language is dynamic and changes, following changes in society. Therefore, it is naive to think that changing the grammar of the language is what should change all of society’s structural prejudice. In this respect, there is a way that is not a two-way street: normative grammar is updated according to the crystallization of uses over time and not by the establishment of present rules that dictate future uses. If the neutral gender is crystallized in the language, in the coming years, its inclusion in the formal grammar becomes inevitable.

But back to the question: should I use neutral language or not?

Since language is a living organism that accompanies the dynamics of society, it is perhaps important to recognize that the use of neutral language is, at this moment, optional. Although it is reckless to attribute to language the responsibility for social changes – as it alone does not determine the configuration of society -, it is necessary to consider that the conversations that we routinely participate in are part of a communicative contract that we sign with our interlocutors. If someone specific tells us that this use is important to respect them as an individual, it is not up to us to break this contract.

Entering the communicative proposal of the other makes you also respected, heard and recognized as a solicitous subject and aware of the prejudices, injustices and social exclusions that make a certain person or a group of people identify themselves as unequal due to the forms of treatment linguistic. Perhaps it is not possible to change an entire linguistic structure overnight, but it is possible to think of language as a condition of existence in the world, since saying delimits a form of existence.

(Source: Crisbelli Domingos is a professor at the Escola Superior de Educação at the Centro Universitário Internacional Uninter and Thays Carvalho Cesar is a professor at the Escola Superior de Educação at Centro Universitário Internacional Uninter)