Should India, the world’s most populous country, be thankful or anxious? – BBC News 中文

Soutik Biswas

BBC India Correspondent

May 3, 2023 at 1:44 am

image captiontext, Students attending a yoga class in Chennai, India – a country whose population is projected to continue growing for decades

According to UN estimates, India’s population has reached 142,577,585, surpassing that of mainland China.

India’s decennial census, originally scheduled for 2021, has been postponed, leaving no official population figures. China‘s last census – the seventh since the founding of the People’s Republic of China – was conducted in 2020.

In order to estimate and extrapolate the populations of India and China, the United Nations can only rely on the magnitude and trends of data on births, deaths and migration from existing records, surveys and administrative data.

What is clear is that India and China each have a population of more than 1.4 billion, and for more than 70 years they have accounted for more than one-third of the world‘s population.

China‘s population is likely to experience negative growth from next year. There were 10.6 million births in China last year, slightly more than deaths, due to a rapid decline in the fertility rate. According to the United Nations, China‘s population will continue to decline and may fall below 1 billion by the end of this century.

India’s fertility rate has also fallen considerably in recent decades — from 5.7 children per woman in 1950 to two children per woman today — albeit more slowly . India’s population is almost certain to continue growing for decades — the United Nations expects the country’s population to peak in 2064 and then gradually decline.

So, what does it mean for India to replace China as the most populous country in the world?

China’s population declines faster than India

China‘s population growth rate fell from 2 percent in 1973 to 1.1 percent in 1983, shrinking by nearly half.

Demographers say much of this has been achieved through the brutal suppression of human rights — campaigns promoting the one-child policy, followed by later marriages and longer intervals between having multiple children, and Fewer births – it was a mostly rural, generally poorly educated and poor country.

Investments in public health and improvements in women’s education and participation in productive labor have also contributed in part to the decline in fertility.

India's population nearly tripled in 60 years after independence—from 361 million in 1951 to more than 1.2 billion in 2011.

India experienced high population growth for most of the second half of the last century—nearly 2% a year. Over time, death rates have fallen, life expectancy has risen, and incomes have risen. More people—especially those living in cities—have access to clean water and modern drainage systems. “But the fertility rate has stayed high,” said Tim Dyson, a demographer at the London School of Economics.

India launched its family planning program in 1952 and did not announce its first national population policy until 1976, around the time China was busy reducing its birth rate.

But the suspension of civil rights and the forced sterilization of millions of impoverished people during the “state of emergency” in 1975 led to opposition to Planned Parenthood. “Without the ’emergency’, India’s fertility rate would have fallen faster if the government had been more proactive. It also means that all subsequent governments have been cautious about family planning,” Professor Dyson said.

East Asian countries and regions, such as South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand, all started their population plans much later than India, but they all achieved lower birth rates earlier than India, reduced infant and maternal mortality, and increased income and income. Promoted the development of human rights.

India No Longer Worry About Population Explosion

India has added more than a billion people since independence in 1947, and its population is expected to grow for another 40 years.

But its population growth rate has now fallen for decades, and the country has managed to defy negative forecasts of a “demographic catastrophe”.

Therefore, demographers say that India has a larger population than China, and its importance is no longer “worrisome”.

Rising incomes and improved health and education conditions have helped Indian women have fewer births than in the past, objectively reducing growth rates.

In 17 of the 22 states or union territories, the fertility rate fell below the population replacement level – two children per woman. Population replacement level refers to the situation where the number of newborn babies is sufficient to keep the total population constant.

According to the Pew Research Center, all religious groups in India have seen a sharp decline in fertility rates, based on data from India’s census and National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which is conducted every ten years.

According to the Pew Research Center, all religious groups in India have seen a sharp decline in fertility rates, based on data from India's census and National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which is conducted every ten years.

According to official figures, fertility rates have fallen across all religious groups.

Birth rates are falling faster in southern India than in the more populous north. “It’s a pity that India doesn’t have more places like southern India,” Dyson said. “Equally, there are parts of northern India where rapid population growth has depressed living standards.”

Surpassing China’s population could still mean a lot

For example, it might give India more reason to demand a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. There are currently five permanent members of the Security Council, including China.

India, one of the founding members of the United Nations, has long maintained that it deserves a permanent seat. “I think you (as the most populous country) have some say in things,” said John Wilmoth, director of the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

According to Professor KS James, director of the Mumbai-based International Institute of Population Sciences, India’s demographic changes are also significant.

Despite some setbacks, India deserves some credit for managing a “healthy demographic transition”. Prof James said it did so by introducing family planning in a poor and largely uneducated democracy, “most countries did it after literacy and living standards were a little bit higher”.

Another piece of good news is that one in five people under the age of 25 in the world is from India, and 47% of Indians are under the age of 25. Two-thirds of Indians were born after India began its economic liberalization in the early 1990s.

Economist Shruti Rajagopalan argues in a new paper that these young Indians have some unique qualities. “This generation of young Indians will be the largest source of information and labor in the knowledge and online commodity economy. Indians will be the largest pool of global talent,” she said.

Difficult challenges still remain

India needs to create enough jobs for its young working-age population to reap the demographic dividend. According to the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), a think-tank, only 40 percent of India’s working-age population is employed or wants to work.

As more working-age women spend less time having and caring for children, they will need to work. The outlook here is grim — according to CMIE, only 10 percent of working-age women in India were in the labor force in October last year, compared with 69 percent in China.

Then there's immigration. Some 200 million Indians migrate between states and regions within the country—a number that is sure to rise. Most of them are workers who have left the countryside to find work in the cities.

“With more migrants, our cities will grow because there are not enough jobs in the countryside and the wages are low. Will they provide a reasonable standard of living for the migrants? On the other hand, we will have more slums and diseases,” says Kara said S Irudaya Rajan, a migration expert at the Labang International Institute for Migration and Development.

image captiontext, Kerala's population is aging

Demographers say India also needs a system to stop child marriages, avoid early marriages, and properly register births and deaths. Gender disparity in births – more boys than girls – remains a cause for concern.

The political propaganda about “population control” seems to be aimed at the largest minority Muslims in the country, but in reality, according to the Pew Research Center, “the difference in childbearing between different religious groups in India has broadly narrowed.” It used to be much smaller.”

Aging deserves more attention

Demographers say India’s aging population has received little attention.

In 1947, the median age of the Indian population was 21, and the proportion of the population over the age of 60 was a negligible 5%.

Today, the median age is 28, and more than 10% of Indians are over 60. Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu reached population replacement levels at least 20 years ago.

For example, in Kerala, the population growth between 2001 and 2011 was the lowest among all states (4.9%). The life expectancy of newborns in the state is 75 years, compared to the national average of 69 years. Small families here can guarantee a good education for their children. This has led young people to quickly emigrate in search of opportunities within their own country or abroad, leaving their parents behind.

The United Nations estimates that between 2023 and 2050, China‘s population aged 65 or over will nearly double, and India’s will more than double, “a major challenge to the capacity of the medical and social security systems.”

“As the working-age population declines, supporting older populations will become an increasing burden on government resources,” Full Numbers and Partial Truth: What Data Can and Cannot Tell Us About Modern India Rukmini S, the author of the book, said.

“Family structures will have to be reshaped and elderly people living alone will become an increasing concern,” she said.