Home » Should India, the world’s most populous country, be thankful or anxious? – BBC News 中文
World

Should India, the world’s most populous country, be thankful or anxious? – BBC News 中文

by admin
Should India, the world’s most populous country, be thankful or anxious? – BBC News 中文
  • Soutik Biswas
  • BBC India Correspondent

image captiontext,

Students attending a yoga class in Chennai, India – a country whose population is projected to continue growing for decades

According to UN estimates, India’s population has reached 142,577,585, surpassing that of mainland China.

India’s decennial census, originally scheduled for 2021, has been postponed, leaving no official population figures. China‘s last census – the seventh since the founding of the People’s Republic of China – was conducted in 2020.

In order to estimate and extrapolate the populations of India and China, the United Nations can only rely on the magnitude and trends of data on births, deaths and migration from existing records, surveys and administrative data.

What is clear is that India and China each have a population of more than 1.4 billion, and for more than 70 years they have accounted for more than one-third of the world‘s population.

You may also like

The deep crisis of Türkiye in the vote

There was an armed attack on a school...

Let’s talk about current affairs: President Korea’s visit...

Documentary about singer Donna Summer on HBO –...

Berlin, two seven- and eight-year-old girls stabbed at...

Udinese-Napoli / Sottil speaks: “I don’t care about...

TLC, regulatory simplifications work but more can be...

Florinel Coman, the highest paid player in League...

Juventus-Lecce, the official formation of Allegri

Tori Bowie has passed away Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy