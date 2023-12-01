Home » Should Venezuela invade Guyana? Maduro will submit it to voters on Sunday – El Nuevo Herald
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has announced that the country will hold a referendum on Sunday to ask voters if they should invade neighboring Guyana to settle a territorial dispute. This announcement has caused unease among residents in Guyana as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.

Guyana recently requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule on the matter and is awaiting the resolution. The ICJ’s decision will have a significant impact on the dispute and could potentially derail Venezuela’s plans for a referendum.

The United Nations highest court is expected to rule on the explosive dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, which revolves around the oil-rich region of Essequibo. Guyana has accused the Venezuelan regime of using the referendum as a distraction from its domestic problems.

International news outlets are closely monitoring the situation, with concerns growing over the potential for military conflict between the two countries. The international community is urging for a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

As tensions continue to rise, the world is closely watching to see how the situation unfolds. Ready to be published, see full coverage on Google News.

