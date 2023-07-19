Shoulder Bag Havaianas Disney 100 – MONDO MODA

To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Havaianas launches a limited edition with various products, such as handbags, suitcases, sandals, among others.

A Shoulder Bag Havaianas Disney 100 it’s made with 100% silicone and the perfect size to carry your essentials, with Disney flair. In addition to the tricolor strap, which can be worn cross-body, over the shoulder or as a fanny pack, the piece has a small print with Disney stamps that refer to the creation of the company, on October 16, 1923.

Shoulder Bag Havaianas Disney 100 @ reproduction

Shoulder Bag Havaianas Disney 100 @ reproduction

Shoulder Bag Havaianas Disney 100 @ reproduction

