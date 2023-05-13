Shoulder pain symptom of lung cancer | Magazine

Pain in the shoulder can be a sign of a vicious disease. Here are the symptoms!

It is important to listen to the signals that the body sends us, because then we can act in a timely manner and prevent various diseases from progressing. In addition to going to the doctor, only when we notice that something is wrong, the first place is prevention, regular examinations and screening, when it comes to an insidious disease – cancer.

Did you know that shoulder pain can also be a sign of this nasty disease? According to “Cancer Research UK”, a very rare type of lung cancer, known as a Pancoast tumor, causes severe shoulder pain. Pancoast tumor characteristically involves the upper parts of the lungs, most often the first three ribs. The pain can also travel down the arm or up the head and neck. The tumor grows at the top of the lung and often presses on the nerve that runs from the neck to that side of the face.

Other symptoms include drooping or weakness of one eyelid, as well as the presence of a small pupil in the eye. Treatment depends on the size and location of the cancer, as well as on the general health of the patient. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used to shrink the tumor, as well as if the cancer has spread. But early detection is much more important because it can allow doctors to stop the disease before it spreads to other parts of the body.

Some of the other symptoms of Pancoast tumor are:

persistent cough

coughing up blood

persistent shortness of breath

unexplained fatigue and weight loss

pain or pain when breathing or coughing

Also, smoking is associated with this type of cancer, but it is also the most common cause of lung cancer in people who do not smoke. The average age of patients with this diagnosis is 71 years, and it very rarely happens that they get sick under the age of 20. If you are an active smoker, consider giving up cigarettes. If you cannot do it yourself, seek the help of a doctor and specialist.

