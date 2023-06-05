by gds.it – ​​7 minutes ago

The eighteen-year-old Rubens Cannella from Palermo, riding Douglas III, won the regional show jumping championship at the Pietra dei Fiori equestrian center in Buseto Palizzolo in the Trapani area. Cinnamon, member of the Villa Pensabane association,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Show jumping, Cinnamon confirms his talent and wins the regional championship appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».