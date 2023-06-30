Home » Showers of rain and high water did not stop Pausini’s fans
Showers of rain and high water did not stop Pausini’s fans

The editorial staff 30 June 2023

“I return to the stage after 4 years and I want to do it by dedicating my voice to my people,” he wrote, referring to his “Romagna” affected by the flood. Also for this reason and for the thousands of spectators who awaited her on stage despite the rain and high tide, the singer Laura Pausini appeared moved and emotional in Piazza San Marco on Friday evening.

The heavy downpours of rain, raincoats and umbrellas: nothing stopped her fans on the first evening of the singer’s world tour which chose to start in Venice. The big screen, the stage, Pausini’s enormous red dress. An atmosphere and an emotion that have projected the living room of the lagoon city into another dimension.

After the already announced dates of June 30th and July 1st, the Italian singer will enchant the Venetian public again on Sunday July 2nd. There will therefore be a total of three major appointments to celebrate the artist’s thirty-year career from Modena.

