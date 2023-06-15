Showing off force continues to fire at NATO, provoking military confrontation

CCTV news client news On June 13, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with US President Joe Biden to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit. In the meantime, Stoltenberg called on member states to meet the goal of spending at least 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense, a goal that only seven countries reached last year. Additionally, Stoltenberg discussed efforts to expand NATO to include Sweden. In recent years, NATO has continued to expand, provoking military confrontation and triggering separatist turmoil.

NATO military exercise ‘flexes muscles’ to fuel Ukraine crisis

From the 12th to the 23rd of this month, NATO held the largest air military exercise since its establishment in Germany and other places. About 10,000 officers and soldiers and 250 military aircraft of various types from more than 20 countries participated. Aircraft and about 2,000 people participated, making it the largest participant in the exercise.

In this regard, public opinion generally believes that NATO’s military exercises “show off their muscles” and add chaos to the Ukrainian crisis. The United States, as the leading country of NATO and the main participant in this exercise, continues to use NATO as a hegemonic tool to provoke confrontation between the camps.

Continued expansion of NATO’s tentacles into the Asia-Pacific

In addition to “showing muscles”, NATO’s expansion ambitions and pace have not stopped. In addition to eastward expansion, NATO is expanding northward with the entry of Finland and negotiating Sweden. At the same time, in recent years, NATO has continued to strengthen its relations with Asia-Pacific countries, and its ambition to spread its military influence to the Asia-Pacific is clearly revealed.