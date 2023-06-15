Home » Showing off force continues to fire NATO and provoke military confrontation_Hangzhou Net
World

Showing off force continues to fire NATO and provoke military confrontation_Hangzhou Net

by admin

Showing off force continues to fire at NATO, provoking military confrontation

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-15 08:07

CCTV news client news On June 13, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with US President Joe Biden to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit. In the meantime, Stoltenberg called on member states to meet the goal of spending at least 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense, a goal that only seven countries reached last year. Additionally, Stoltenberg discussed efforts to expand NATO to include Sweden. In recent years, NATO has continued to expand, provoking military confrontation and triggering separatist turmoil.

NATO military exercise ‘flexes muscles’ to fuel Ukraine crisis

From the 12th to the 23rd of this month, NATO held the largest air military exercise since its establishment in Germany and other places. About 10,000 officers and soldiers and 250 military aircraft of various types from more than 20 countries participated. Aircraft and about 2,000 people participated, making it the largest participant in the exercise.

In this regard, public opinion generally believes that NATO’s military exercises “show off their muscles” and add chaos to the Ukrainian crisis. The United States, as the leading country of NATO and the main participant in this exercise, continues to use NATO as a hegemonic tool to provoke confrontation between the camps.

Continued expansion of NATO’s tentacles into the Asia-Pacific

In addition to “showing muscles”, NATO’s expansion ambitions and pace have not stopped. In addition to eastward expansion, NATO is expanding northward with the entry of Finland and negotiating Sweden. At the same time, in recent years, NATO has continued to strengthen its relations with Asia-Pacific countries, and its ambition to spread its military influence to the Asia-Pacific is clearly revealed.

You may also like

Shipwreck of migrants off the coast of Greece,...

Review of Del Val’s self-titled album (2023)

Massacre of migrants Greece: “There were a hundred...

In Poland he is still demonstrating for the...

Claudio Scarpari Champions League final | Sports

Survivors of migrant shipwreck in Greece: ‘There were...

Terror for a robbery in a bank in...

on June 24th WINDTRE will parade under the...

Major shipwreck in Nigeria: 103 people were killed,...

News Udinese – La Gazzetta confirms, Balzaretti will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy