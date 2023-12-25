Home » Shygirl publishes “F@k€” with producer Kingdom
Just a month ago, the English artist Shygirl shared his song “Thicc” with Pick it upaccompanied by a video clip directed by Jacob Erland. Now, she has released another single called “F@k€.” In it, Shygirl collaborates with Los Angeles producer Kingdom.

The artist released her album “Nymph” last year, and this 2023 he published “Nymph_o”, a deluxe edition of the same album. In any case, he has described “F@k€” as “Fun and carefree and definitely a joke. All the hallmarks of Club Shy.”

We will be able to see Shygirl soon on the peninsula, as it will be in Lisbon (22 March 2024, Parque Eduardo VII). Tickets are available through this link.

