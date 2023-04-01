The SIAE-Meta affair, as we predicted, seems increasingly destined to become a turning point in the copyright issue in Italy. From what emerged from the hearing in the Transport, Post and Telecommunications commission, SIAE’s arguments have only one prop: the principles of the copyright directive. Beyond that embankment, what all observers have seen to some extent is just a panorama of desolating pride on the part of SIAE and its president Salvo Nastasi, at the first big misstep of his mandate.

A treatise could be written on the question: we leave it to the jurists and professionals. We limit ourselves to small and disjointed “thoughts”, like the simple people we are. Hoping that simple questions, asked by simple people, can also simply receive answers, if possible less bizarre than what was heard yesterday in the Commission.

1) But why don’t we clearly talk about figures?

How much did SIAE want? How much would Meta be willing to spend? Is it possible that the SIAE-Meta issue is the subject of parliamentary questions and committee hearings, and therefore decidedly of public interest, and it is not possible to know what figures we are talking about? Could SIAE, which calls for greater transparency regarding the earnings of others, set a good example and tell us what it would like to gain from the agreement with Meta? No, the argument of the confidentiality agreement signed with Meta no longer holds water: by now rags are flying and the percentages given by Meta in the Commission (+310% compared to the previous agreement) already seem outside the scope of this agreement. At least SIAE say the amount of the 2020-22 agreement, which has expired so much: it would help to understand.

2) Golden rule: the seller sets the price and the buyer can decide not to buy

To us, digital simpletons, the principle of the market in which if the price seems reasonable to me I buy and if it doesn’t seem like it I leave it on the shelf, seems golden to us, higher than any European or divine directive. SIAE lawfully set its conditions and Meta, just as lawfully, decided not to stay there. What’s scandalous? Why did politics even move? The only anomalous thing is probably that SIAE is not so used to receiving two of spades…

3) Was the negotiation between SIAE and Meta never closed?

The president of SIAE said in the committee that the negotiations with Meta would never really close. What does it mean? Is there a cryptic message that only initiates can understand or is it simply a stark contradiction of what SIAE said just a few days ago, speaking of a “unilateral and incomprehensible choice”? Mistero… (which, however, is a song by Enrico Ruggeri, author of Soundreef)

4) Is Meta’s use of Italian music so vital to Facebook and Instagram?

You don’t go to Facebook or Instagram to hear music, that’s for sure. In the era of Spotify and its companions, users want to choose the music to listen to on their own and they want to listen to the whole song, not the 14 seconds of the stories. Consequently, it seems obvious to us that no one would pay a penny to see other people’s stories soundtracked with Italian music instead of any other music. Having cleared the field of this misunderstanding, the next question is this: would a creator be willing to pay to be able to use Italian songs in their stories? Or would the immense international catalog present on the platform be enough? With all due respect to Vanoni and Paoli, we seem to know the answer, but maybe someone who is more knowledgeable than us can enlighten us.

5) Please, stop talking about “culture”: they only fight over a question of money

When the arguments of SIAE and company start to leak – it has happened a thousand other times in the past – the champions of copyright play the “culture” joker, even better if filled with warlike tones with tragic hues. Usual script once again with the President of SIAE Nastasi who made his debut in the Commission by saying that “the battle we are carrying on is not only economic but cultural”. Since the no-meeting point is purely economic, culture has little to do with it. At most, the economic interests of the so-called “cultural industry” have something to do with it, which is first of all an industry and then (and not in all cases) has cultural implications. Too little to invoke a sort of primacy over those who, just as lawfully, have a profit motive, like Meta.

6) SIAE asks Meta for transparency, but denies any type of information of its own, such as that on private copying. Why this asymmetry?

SIAE, in order to distance itself from pure economic negotiation, shifts the discussion field to the fact that Meta would deny it information on earnings which would be indispensable for determining the amount of royalties, so much so that the society of authors has literally spoken of “obligation of transparency” in the hands of Meta. However, the same obligation does not apply to SIAE: in fact, not everyone knows that in a few days there will be an appeal before the Court of Cassation by Optime (the observatory for legality in the electronics market) which has asked SIAE to make public , or at least share, the list of private copying fee payers. SIAE denied, first directly and then before the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, any access to the information, forcefully asserting its “private” role which cannot be assimilated to the public administration. Even if SIAE exclusively collects this compensation and has also obtained from the State the role of supervision of evasions.

7) Can SIAE’s balance be trusted in the fair determination of fees?

SIAE insists that copyright fees must be commensurate (how, in what form and in what percentage is not known) with Meta’s earnings. It is evident to our naive eyes that Meta’s earnings depend to a very small extent on the musical repertoire in general, and on the Italian one in particular. Were we talking about Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music and so on it would obviously be different. If SIAE had Meta’s account papers in hand, would it then be truly fair in determining the value of the rights relating to its catalogue? It is legitimate to ask the question, above all in consideration of the exorbitant and senseless claims that SIAE has put in place in determining the fees for private copying, a real legal opprobrium which, instead of being eliminated, given that it no longer makes any sense in the era of streaming, was extended and strengthened, so that it could guarantee 150 million euros a year. Ah, of course, SIAE maintains that the fees for private copying are established by the Minister of Culture. It is true. Obviously on a proposal prepared by the Ministry’s technical advisor, i.e. the Standing Committee for Copyright. Which then is made up only of people who collect without any contradictory or counterparty. Which includes (or was, who knows) the current president of SIAE (ministry share), other officials of SIAE, representatives of authors and record companies. In short, can we say that we have any doubts about the balance of SIAE in determining the fairness of compensation?

8) If the question of copyright is so in the public interest, why is the amount of the fees (all) not determined by an independent third party?

Copyright, according to the conveniences of the moment, is a shelf product that must be paid for, like any product for sale, or a cultural asset to be protected with ad hoc laws. If this is the case, is it perhaps not the case that the entity of the economic value of these rights, which are evidently “exclusive”, is determined by a third and independent body, which looks at the papers and reasons in a balanced way on the real profit that do users do with authors’ work? Can the self-determination of the value of the law, without alternatives, by the owners of a supposed cultural asset, and therefore of public interest, be considered in itself a practice with vexatious nuances? When the producer of a good is only one and cannot be replaced, does the Antitrust Authority usually not turn more than one spotlight on the case? After all, if I want a song by a SIAE author at all costs, at the moment SIAE could ask for totally unreasonable figures in a “take it or leave it” mode. Except then cry out to the scandal if someone decides to get up from the table and “settle” for the rest of the world repertoire and the small Soundreef repertoire. No, the “decency” of SIAE cannot be trusted

9) Why wouldn’t the new license be comparable with the one that just expired?

One of SIAE’s arguments would be the fact that the new license to be signed would not be comparable with the one signed in 2020, which would make – according to Salvo Nastasi – Meta’s complaint with respect to the +310% increase proposed by SIAE completely ill mail. It remains to understand what would be so drastically different. SIAE mumbled something about the metaverse, which however is far from in sight in the short term and which, at the moment and for years to come, is and will be a real bottomless pit for Meta’s coffers; for some it will even be the Caporetto of the American company. SIAE explain better or say nothing.

10) Does Meta evade the taxman or even evade taxes? Well, make it pay but the State collects, not the SIAE

Someone, in the media arena, has made a more or less veiled reference to the fact that it is right to force Meta to the table, also in consideration of the few taxes that Meta pays in Italy. If Meta evades or evades taxes, you must be stopped. The tools are there, so much so that all multinationals are often targeted by the tax authorities and normally conclude settlement agreements on disputed items. But if more needs to be done in this sense, even with new legislative instruments and greater European coordination, it should be done without delay. But taxes are paid to the state, that is, to all of us taxpayers. The payment of fees perhaps even higher than normal to the SIAE cannot compensate in any way for any deficiencies towards the tax authorities.

Bonus track: Meta like Kim Jong-un? Nastasi has lost her mind

Last point that has been buzzing in our heads for 24 hours: what did Salvo Nastasi think of to equate Meta to Kim Jong-un? In an Anglo-Saxon-style country, an outing of this type, moreover released not at the bar but in an institutional venue, would have been enough to justify the immediate resignation of the president of SIAE. There are two cases: either the experienced Nastasi is more emotional than we thought, or he feels more invincible than he is. We don’t know the answer, but so be it.

And the authors are watching?

The current situation of SIAE is very delicate: the company claims that Meta has blackmailing attitudes, even if it has simply refused the offer received. Unless it was the classic “offer you can’t refuse”, we don’t think we can talk about blackmail. Certainly Meta has made a checkmate move, we don’t know if he’s crazy, at SIAE: the SIAE musical repertoire that disappears from Facebook and Instagram certainly deprives the authors of some proceeds, we don’t know if many or few. However, it is surprising that the authors point the finger at Meta who stood up from the negotiating table and not against SIAE which evidently, if the table was skipped, was not able to conduct them well. If we were among those entitled, we would actually be quite angry: SIAE, believing that it has the upper hand, with an interlocutor considered to have no choice, has found itself with the upper hand on the side of… panic. With each day that passes without a mending of relations, SIAE is increasingly on the grill while Meta is, all in all, serene: it just needs to fine-tune its systems to really intercept all the SIAE music on its platforms. As we recently demonstrated, she still doesn’t succeed 100% and this makes her attackable and even outlawed. Popcorn and sofa: things get interesting.