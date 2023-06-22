Sibora Gagani, belongs to the girl who disappeared in 2014 the body found walled up in an apartment in Spain

The DNA test confirms it: it belongs to Sibora Gagani the body found in the cavity of a wall inside an apartment of Torremolinosin the province of Málaga (Spain). The young woman from Nettuno (Rome), 22, had disappeared from the Spanish town in 2014and there has been no news of her since.

It was to allow the police to find the body marco romeo45, Gagani’s ex-boyfriend, already in prison on charges of stabbing his last partner, the 28-year-old, to death Paula. After the capture, which took place on June 6, Romeo himself confessed informally also the murder of the exwhich took place nine years ago.

As told by the mother of the young a Fanpage.it, “it was he who called me to ask me if Sibora had come back to me in Italy, I said no, why? And he told me that they had quarreled and that she had been gone for two days ”. Romeo he always denied that he had to deal with the girl’s disappearance, until two weeks ago when he allowed investigators to trace the wall behind which he had hidden the body.

Now, according to the Gagani family’s lawyer, Emmanuel DiMarcothe priority of the family “is bring back the body in Italy. We will also evaluate the bureaucratic duties and the costs” reserving the possibility, in case of impossibility of the family to pay the foreseen sums, “to ask for help also from the Municipality of Nettuno”.