Sichuan Liquor Makes a Bold Move to Meet Global Buyers in Hong Kong

Sichuan Liquor Expands Presence in Hong Kong to Tap into Global Markets

Hong Kong, November 4th – As Chinese liquor companies seek to expand their global reach, a group of nine well-known liquor brands from Sichuan province gathered in Hong Kong for the 15th Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair. The event provided an opportunity for these liquor companies to showcase the unique offerings of Sichuan liquor to international buyers and explore the potential of overseas markets.

Cao Chang, a staff member of a liquor company in Mianyang, Sichuan, expressed his surprise at the overseas market’s interest in Chinese liquor. After interacting with buyers from South Korea, Italy, and other regions, Cao realized that the demand for Chinese liquor goes beyond his initial expectations. Italian buyers, in particular, showed a willingness to act as agents, while Korean buyers demonstrated a strong interest in spirits.

The exhibition featured a dedicated area where visitors could sample a variety of classic Sichuan liquors. Buyers from around the world had the opportunity to taste these liquors and experience the distinct flavors and aromas. This tasting area proved to be a hub of activity, with interested buyers seeking further discussions and exchange of information. Zeng Yan, a representative of a liquor company in Luzhou, Sichuan, described the trip as fruitful, with dozens of WeChat messages and glowing business cards received. Zeng hopes that this visit will help open up larger markets and expand their liquor’s reach.

Sichuan is known as China‘s primary liquor production area, accounting for a significant portion of the country’s output and revenue. As Sichuan liquor brands like Wuliangye and Luzhou Laojiao continue their overseas expansion, other Sichuan liquor producers are eager to follow suit. In pursuit of international opportunities, Sichuan recently launched the “Sichuan Wine Global Tour”, during which six classic Sichuan wine brands explored business opportunities in Japan and Australia.

In recent years, Chinese liquors have gained recognition overseas, and consumption has increased. This trend can be attributed to the closer economic and trade exchanges between mainland China and foreign countries. Liquor has become an indispensable part of business banquets in Hong Kong, driven by the influx of mainland businessmen. Hong Kong dealer Zheng Simin, who represents several high-profile mainland liquor brands, has witnessed the transformations in liquor consumption in the city. He notes that twenty years ago, Moutai, one of China‘s most famous liquor brands, had little demand, but now it is sought after by many.

However, outside of formal gatherings, liquor consumption still faces challenges in penetrating the daily lives of overseas consumers. Zhang Gaowen, a Hong Kong dealer, believes that the high alcohol content of Chinese liquor makes it difficult for locals accustomed to low-alcohol beverages to embrace it fully. Additionally, the mainland liquor culture has not yet gained a strong foothold in Hong Kong’s daily life.

One visitor to the exhibition, Steve, a Hong Kong citizen working in marketing, believes that introducing potential consumers to liquor tasting techniques and meal pairing can help familiarize them with the liquor’s flavors and break down barriers. He also suggests that there be more creativity in promoting liquor to attract a wider audience.

Cao Shubin, a professional sommelier from Shenzhen, emphasizes the need to tell the culture and history of Chinese liquor in order to conquer more overseas taste buds. He suggests showcasing brewing techniques and the storied tradition of liquor-making. Another approach suggested by Luo Guang, a liquor engineer from Luzhou, Sichuan, is targeting young consumers with light-flavored liquors that have a less overpowering aroma. Luo believes that fragrant liquors can also be used as a base for cocktails, creating appeal among the younger generation.

As Chinese liquor companies recognize the immense potential of overseas markets, they are becoming more open-minded about expanding their reach. The participation of Sichuan liquor brands in the Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair is a testament to their commitment to internationalization. With a focus on reducing unfamiliarity and tapping into global markets, these liquor companies are poised to make their mark on the world stage.

