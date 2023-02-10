by livesicilia.it – ​​37 seconds ago

1′ OF READING A check worth 300 euros for successes achieved at school. The “Franco Boccadutri” prize for the 2021-2022 school year, reserved for students who are children of Siciliacque employees, was awarded on…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Siciliacque, check for 300 euros to six students, children of employees, appeared 37 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».