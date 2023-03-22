Home World Sicilian journalism in mourning, Salvatore Morselli, voice of Trapani, has died
Sicilian journalism in mourning, Salvatore Morselli, voice of Trapani, has died

Sicilian journalism in mourning, Salvatore Morselli, voice of Trapani, has died

Mourning in the world of Sicilian information, the journalist Salvatore Morselli, voice of the province of Trapani and director of the online newspaper Trapani Oggi, has died. Born in Paceco in 1952, he had been a freelance journalist since 1979. Protagonist of the radio era…

