by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Mourning in the world of Sicilian information, the journalist Salvatore Morselli, voice of the province of Trapani and director of the online newspaper Trapani Oggi, has died. Born in Paceco in 1952, he had been a freelance journalist since 1979. Protagonist of the radio era…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicilian journalism in mourning, Salvatore Morselli has died, voice of Trapani appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».