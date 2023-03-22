Home World “Sicilian motorway consortium, new hearings to clarify”
“Sicilian motorway consortium, new hearings to clarify”

“Sicilian motorway consortium, new hearings to clarify”

The Anti-Mafia commission of the Sicilian regional assembly has opened an investigation into the tender for which judicial measures have been issued in recent days which concerned both officials of the Sicilian motorway consortium (Cas) and contractors of the fire service. There…

