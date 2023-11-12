Home » Sicilian municipalities do little or nothing to fight tax evasion
World

Sicilian municipalities do little or nothing to fight tax evasion

by admin
Sicilian municipalities do little or nothing to fight tax evasion

by gds.it – ​​33 minutes ago

The Municipalities’ fight against tax evasion and avoidance in 2022 resulted in the recovery of only 6 million euros, 0.007% of the 90 billion euros in annual evasion. According to data from the CGIA Research Office, in 2023 the central state disbursed half of this figure, just over 3 million…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fight against tax evasion, Sicilian municipalities do little or nothing appeared 33 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The incidence rate in Germany hits a new high

You may also like

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

A reformed PLO that includes Hamas is the...

Navalny, Khodorkovsky: «Putin undoubtedly responsible»

Flowers laid in the streets…Russian opposition leader Navalny...

News, Mongstad | The fire at Mongstad: –...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

EU agreement on rider protections skipped: no from...

Putin’s Arch-Nemesis: The Untimely Death of Russian Opposition...

MERCEDES-BENZ Fuel Cell eCitaro with Range Extender Receives...

Pepe Mujica: “In Venezuela there is an authoritarian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy