Home » Sicily, bad weather arrives and the yellow alert goes off: that’s where
World

Sicily, bad weather arrives and the yellow alert goes off: that’s where

by admin
Sicily, bad weather arrives and the yellow alert goes off: that’s where

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Bad weather in Sicily, which for tomorrow, 2 May, sees the yellow alert for weather conditions for the eastern part. In fact, the bulletin issued by the regional civil protection foresees “scattered to widespread precipitation, even with showers or thunderstorms, over north-eastern Sicily, with moderate cumulative quantities; from…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Sicily, bad weather is coming and the yellow alert goes off: this is where it appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The massacres in the United States do not stop state laws in favor of guns

You may also like

Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the...

Danilo ANđušić ready to replace Kevin Panter |...

Vladimir Putin’s lover arrived in Siberia | Info

May Day in Potenza, the procession of CGIL,...

Serbs lit a fire with air from the...

Borac – Velež 2:0 statement by Nedim Jusufbegović...

“Facial recognition for prevention and investigation”, Piantedosi’s idea...

Euphoria Frosinone, wins and flies to Serie A,...

Texas, hunt for the killer of the massacre...

Novak Djokovic can at the US Open |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy