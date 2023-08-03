Home » Sicily by Car debuts on the Stock Exchange and aims to conquer Europe
World

by admin
by gds.it

Sicily by Car, a company founded in 1963 by Tommaso Dragotto and specialized in the short-term car rental sector, debuted on the stock market on Euronext Growth Milan with a value of 9.8 euros per share below 10 euros in the placement. «The Stock Exchange was a duty for a company that aims beyond Italy and for…

