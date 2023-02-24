“Transforming Sicily into a region for young people” by focusing on “support for scientific research”. A challenge that according to the mayor Roberto Lagalla “we can win, becoming an engine of development not only for Italy but also for Europe and using the resources made available by the Pnrr with vision”.

So the mayor on the sidelines of the inauguration of the university’s academic year, which was attended by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. “Von der Leyen’s – said Lagalla – was a profound and prospective intervention which strongly stimulated the spirit of European identity but above all recognized a role of strategic importance to Sicily and the city of Palermo, in particular on the front of the transition energy”.

“Our talents – underlined Lagalla – are well above the European average and it is from this that the institutions and, in particular, the University of Palermo, must start again, from the opportunities for educational and professional growth that we will be able to create for them. Young Sicilians are ‘the hidden energy of this island and the deepest beauty’: for these words of trust and consideration, I deeply thank President von der Leyen”.

Who in her speech focused on the NextGenerationEu recovery plan: “One in three young people do not work or study and, among women, less than one in three has a job. It is clear that things have to change. We want a Europe ready for the next generation. We want to offer opportunities and new sustainable jobs throughout the Union. Italy is the main beneficiary of this huge investment programme, which according to the Bank of Italy will create 375,000 new jobs in your country. At least 40% of Italy’s plan is destined for the South. Thanks to these investments and reforms, Sicily can become a country for young people. Your region boasts incredible talent. It is well above the European average in terms of the quality of scientific publications, in spite of much lower than average investments in research and development”.

The president-governor Renato Schifani, for his part, spoke of a “strong institutional connection between our land and the EU Commission”. “Europe – he continued – is also made up of this, of presences but also of cohesion. We have always believed in the European project and we will discuss the major issues with the Commission. I will personally take care of the use of European funds to focus on four , five strategic projects to change and improve our island, thus avoiding the fragmentation of expenditure”.

“There is a relationship of great and intense collaboration between the Region and the universities of the island – concluded Schifani -. In recent weeks I have already met the four rectors precisely to strengthen the synergy between institutions and make the most of these deposits of knowledge A constant dialogue with the universities is essential for the cultural and economic growth of our land, also in view of the great challenges to which we are called with the use of Pnrr funds. I am grateful for the presence here today in Palermo of the leading institutions national and European countries, because it is a strong signal of attention towards the academic world and our young people who represent a resource to be retained in Sicily. In fact, we cannot afford to lose our best energies, both in the field of university studies and in various professional fields.







