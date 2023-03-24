by blogsicilia.it – ​​17 minutes ago

Won this morning in Caltanissetta one million euros in the Colorado Cafè tobacco bar in via Leone XIII owned by Domenica Zoda. A non-regular customer of the bar played a one-euro card at 10eLotto and won the millionaire amount. The Caltanissetta hit 10 numbers…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily kissed by luck at 10eLotto, play one euro and win one million appeared 17 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».