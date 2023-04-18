«Sicily wine destination of excellence»

by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Sicily confirms itself as a strategic region in the wine sector. This is one of the data that emerges from the UniCredit-Nomisma study “The assets that create value for the Italian wine supply chain: markets, territories, companies”, presented today in Palermo.…

