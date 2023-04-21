Sicily, woman scarred with acid: the aggressor is sought

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

A 66-year-old woman was scarred with corrosive acid in Olivarella, in the province of Messina. The episode took place on Easter day, last April 9, but was only disclosed today. To rescue…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Sicily, woman scarred with acid: the attacker is being sought appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.