by gds.it – ​​40 minutes ago

Opening of the government of Rome on the request of the Sicilian Region regarding the projects for the photovoltaic plants on the island. On the hypothesis of compensation to Sicily for the installation of panels, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Sicily’s no to photovoltaics, government opening up on the request for compensation appeared 40 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.