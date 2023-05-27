Home » Sick Celine Dion cancels her tour: this is what Spr is, the rare syndrome that struck her
Sick Celine Dion cancels her tour: this is what Spr is, the rare syndrome that struck her

Sick Celine Dion cancels her tour: this is what Spr is, the rare syndrome that struck her

It is a very rare, disabling pathology, difficult to treat except with symptomatic therapies which, evidently, are not always sufficient to guarantee a normal life. Stiff person syndrome (SPR), from which singer Celine Dion suffers, forced to cancel her world tour precisely due to worsening symptoms, is a rare neurological disease characterized by fluctuating rigidity of the chest and limbs, painful muscle spasms , phobia related to certain tasks, tendency to jump abnormally, and even ankylosing deformities, such as fixed lumbar posture in hyperlordosis. The prevalence is estimated at one case per million people. About 2/3 of the patients are female. The onset, according to the fact sheet published on the Orphanet portal dedicated to rare diseases and orphan drugs, occurs around the age of 45 and the symptoms develop over months or years. Progressive muscle stiffness immobilizes the chest and hips, gait becomes stiff and awkward. Concomitant spontaneous or reflex-induced painful muscle spasms can cause disastrous falls. The fear of crossing open spaces (pseudo-agoraphobia) causes sudden stops in gait, sudden spasms and falls. There are no focal neurological signs. Clinical variants of the syndrome include stiff limb syndrome (SLS), in which symptoms affect only one limb, and progressive encephalomyelitis with stiffness and myoclonus (PERM), in which stiffness and myoclonic jerks are associated with focal neurological Many patients with SMS, SLS or PERM have insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (30%), autoimmune thyroiditis (10%), atrophic gastritis associated with pernicious anemia (5%); some patients have breast, lung, or colon cancer. The presence of antibodies against glutamic acid decarboxylase (GADas) in less than 70% of cases suggests an autoimmune origin. Diagnosis is essentially based on clinical observation and is confirmed by the detection of GADas in serum and characteristic electromyographic abnormalities. Spinal cord tomography is useful for ruling out other mechanical causes, such as a herniated disc or spinal cord cyst. But how to cure it? Benzodiazepines and blacophen are usually used for symptomatic treatment. Immunomodulatory therapies (corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin, and plasmapheresis) have been proposed with variable results. In most SMS and SLS patients, treatment allows symptoms to be controlled. PERM is more difficult to control and does not have a good prognosis.

