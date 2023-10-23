Sickle cell anemia: I was supposed to die before my 25th birthday – Abdoul Baldé, Foutaman

Sickle cell disease is a widespread hereditary disease in Africa, however, it remains largely unknown, even among medical personnel. This disease continues to cause enormous suffering among its carriers, ranging from limb infirmity to death, while perpetuating prejudice against it. Among these sufferers, I share my personal story, a story marked by immeasurable challenges.

Photo by Iwaria

My childhood took place in the heart of the town of Labé, Guinea, in the administrative district of Kouroula, a region which looks, at first glance, like an artificial forest developed by Monsieur Touré, a veteran of the Second World War. However, because of my sickle cell anemia, often referred to as a “bone disease”, my peers feared me, considering me to be a being with strange powers: all I had to do was snap my fingers for them to be affected by the disease. The stigma accompanied me everywhere.

Because of my illness, I was considered fragile, even within my family, who spared me from arduous tasks, considering me to be lacking in strength. Each attempt to lift a heavy load triggered a chorus of warnings: « Oh Abdoul yahiyai maa dhein helay djooni! « (your bones will break right away). Psychologically devastated, I ended up accepting my destiny, convinced that my illness would be my eternal companion.

READ ALSO My hard life as a sickle cell patient under Covid-19

Witchcraft, cause of my illness?

One day, an old lady from far away, covered in gris-gris, came to my grandmother. She found me in pain and declared that the wizards were responsible for my illness: “The wizards got it!” She undertook occult rituals to cast out the demon that caused my illness, which was believed at the time. Temporarily, the rituals seemed to relieve me, but the attacks continued more and more.

The Jackal

My parents tried everything to find a cure for my illness. They explored a multitude of solutions, from plant decoctions to pharmaceutical remedies, wild and domestic animals, and even a jackal.

The jackal, it was said, is an excellent remedy for “bone sickness”. He produces miracles. All you have to do is cook your meat and grind your bones to mix them with shea oil; then the patient eats the flesh and applies the solution (mixture) to his body as a massage.

The jackal is very difficult to get. It is an animal that almost does not exist in our country. It was by miracle that an old hunter found it and brought it back to us, selling it at a very high price to my grandmother. She spent all her savings so that her grandson would be cured permanently.

Once home, she prepared the meat and ground the bones. I ate it all, I had the whole mixture massaged into me by my grandmother. However, the crises were still on the increase. Moreover, they multiplied more. Before at least, it was only my feet and hands that hurt.

Affecting the hemoglobin of red blood cells, sickle cell disease is the most common genetic disease. © iStock / Dr_Microbe

The discovery of sickle cell disease

It was only later, as a teenager, after a particularly painful crisis, that a doctor diagnosed me with sickle cell anemia. He explained to me that sickle cell disease was a blood disease that caused muscle pain, resembling “bone disease.” He gave me advice on how to manage my condition, including avoiding cold and poorly ventilated areas, not putting too much strain on my body, and taking folic acid regularly.

READ ALSO Sickle cell anemia: 120 million people affected

The doctor advised me to abandon traditional herbal remedies in favor of specific medications. However, medical follow-up was difficult for my financially limited family. The medication cost way more than we could afford at the time, but I made it a point to follow the doctor’s recommendations as best I could. The medications cost more than €15 for each consultation. At that time, it was the price of a bag of rice that the whole family ate in 15 days. It was therefore an obligation to respect a healthy lifestyle as best as possible and to take enough folic acid.

Hope after evil

Over time, I understood that I could be strong despite my condition. I started to replace my suffering with a smile and stay positive. I strengthened my mind by engaging in intellectual activities and playing soccer, even though I was not an exceptional athlete. My psychological illness gradually disappeared, and I learned to live with my sickle cell anemia.

Today, in my thirties, I am confident in my ability to manage my illness. I discovered the triggers for my attacks and learned how to deal with them. I work more than 10 hours a day, completing numerous tasks, a testament to my inner strength. My experience led me to get involved in community activities, through theater, events, talks, home visits and teaching. A year ago, I traveled almost 150 km per week on a motorbike. This is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Photo by Iwaria

Although sickle cell disease is an integral part of my life, it does not dictate it. It should not be an insurmountable obstacle, but rather a challenge that we can overcome. My experience shows that it is possible to find the strength within yourself to help others, even when affected by an illness as restrictive as sickle cell anemia.

Besides, most people around me will be surprised when they read these words, because they have never seen me as someone sickly. Sickle cell disease is an essential part of my life, but it does not define it. She is vulnerable, just like we all are. People with sickle cell disease simply need to transcend their illness state and learn to coexist with it.

READ ALSO Madame Sassé, a feminist djinn?

Share this: Facebook

X

