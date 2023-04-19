Sidecar announces its programming for Sant Jordi

Sidecar With 66rpm editions will celebrate its Diada de Saint George the next sunday april 23 on the occasion of the publication of the book of Roberto Tierz , “This is not the Sidecar book” . In addition to having the entire publisher’s catalog on display, on the day of Saint George you can enjoy ten hours of literary and musical events with acoustic concerts, DJ sets, book presentations…

The room promises to continue honoring its forty years of existence. It started out as an essential reference point for the Barcelona cultural scene of the early eighties; it knew how to stay at the forefront by incorporating the best of the new trends that emerged in the 90s, it embraced the eclecticism of the turn of the century and reaches 2022 perfectly adapted to the versatile and groundbreaking spirit of recent generations.