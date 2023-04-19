Home » Sidecar announces its programming for Sant Jordi
World

Sidecar announces its programming for Sant Jordi

by admin
Sidecar announces its programming for Sant Jordi

SidecarWith 66rpm editionswill celebrate its Diada de Saint George the next sunday april 23 on the occasion of the publication of the book of Roberto Tierz, “This is not the Sidecar book”. In addition to having the entire publisher’s catalog on display, on the day of Saint George you can enjoy ten hours of literary and musical events with acoustic concerts, DJ sets, book presentations…

The room promises to continue honoring its forty years of existence. It started out as an essential reference point for the Barcelona cultural scene of the early eighties; it knew how to stay at the forefront by incorporating the best of the new trends that emerged in the 90s, it embraced the eclecticism of the turn of the century and reaches 2022 perfectly adapted to the versatile and groundbreaking spirit of recent generations.

Thus, the schedule will be as follows: DJ Eneida Fever (12 hours), Joan Colomo (13 hours, acoustic), Invisible Harvey (17 hours, acoustic), Andrés Navinés DJ (18 hours), Myriam Swanson and Jordi Mena (19 hours, acoustic) and Ricky Gil (20 hours, acoustic).

See also  North Korea, satellites reveal high level of activity at a nuclear site

You may also like

Huventud Hapoel Tel Aviv | Sport

Capital gains Juve, Sports agent: ‘Postponement for a...

Festivalle, the Digital Arts and Music Festival at...

Babymetal will perform for the first time in...

The short-term ceasefire between the armed conflicts in...

The BMW driver went on a rampage in...

Semiconductors, the EU strengthens the Chips Act to...

Superlega playoffs, Milan wins in Civitanova. Piacenza remains...

Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Rieletto President

Champions League Semi-Final Pairs | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy