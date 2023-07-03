Sidonie announce a new theater tour starting in November

A new stage opens for Sidonie, which has marked the beginning of the advance “CEDÉ”, a power pop theme that has served to lead us to imagine what the next work of the Barcelona group will be, a work that comes after the ambitious concept album “The Return of ABBA”which was published in parallel to the first book by Marc Ros, the band’s singer and guitarist.

But the news is not that Sidonie are working on their new album, but that they announce the first dates of what will be their next tour in theaters, which will start for the moment in Valencia. Although we better review all the cities through which they will walk with their new repertoire and their essential hits: Valencia (November 30, Sala Moon), Alicante (December 1, The One), Murcia (December 2, Mamba), Gijón (December 15, Teatro Albéniz), Santiago de Compostela (December 16, Sala Capitol), Madrid (January 12 2024, La Riviera; within Inverfest), Málaga (January 19, La Trinchera), Seville (January 20, Sala Custom), Barcelona (January 27, Razzmatazz; within Cruïlla Hivern), Valladolid (February 10, LAVA), Granada (February 16, Aliatar), Almería (February 17, Berlin Social Club) and Bilbao (March 23, Kafé Antzokia).

