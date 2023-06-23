Sidonie face the summer tour with new single, “CEDÉ”

After twenty-five years of career and ten albums -the last one, “Abba’s Return”from 2020 and related to the first novel by Marc Ros, singer and guitarist of the group–, Sidonie returns to the present day, giving it a twist with “CEDÉ”. power pop to his usual style of catchy choruses and a message that reminds us that the world doesn’t learn and we stay the same.

“CEDÉ” will sound, almost certainly, at the eleven festivals in which Sidonie will perform over the next few weeks, with the appointment on July 7 at Cruïlla in Barcelona leading the way.

But we let the band itself talk to us about this new song and its expectations. With these words we will wait for his next movements: “We have no idea what will happen with the reception of our new song entitled CEDÉ. A few months ago we were clear that this should be the first single from the album. Now we have doubts. Someone can We don’t miss this lack of security after 25 years of career, but we want you to like it, not to disappoint anyone and to go as far as possible. We don’t make music for a few, or for a few, or for those who dress like that or think like that; we make music for everyone. Rafael Alberti said ‘Poetry is to communicate it, it is not a secret’. These words work the same for music. Sometimes we have heard an artist say ‘I make music for myself “This phrase seems suspicious to us. Is it selfish? Is he covering his back for fear of not being liked? We believe that music is communication, that they are organized sounds that are transmitted through the air by vibration and that travel from us to you. That’s why these days it’s going to be difficult for us to sleep, thinking about whether you like the new song and when we can sing it together in a room or at a festival. If this happens, it will have been worth so much effort and the communication will have been successful.”