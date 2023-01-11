Source Title: Siemens Home Appliances Upgrades a Variety of Embedded Home Appliances to Create a Quality Home Ritual

In the recently released “2022 New Middle Class White Paper” (consumption chapter) research report, it is pointed out that with the changes in the family population structure and the upgrading of lifestyles, consumers at this stage have more personalized needs for their homes. The functional flexibility of the interior also pays attention to the comfortable living experience. As a result, the LDK design that returns to the “family life” (that is, the living room, dining room, and kitchen are designed in an open space), and the high-end integrated home appliances that save space and do not lose quality, etc. are booming. Siemens Home Appliances, which has always been “consumer-oriented”, has a keen insight into the new needs of China‘s emerging families for high-quality home appliances, and continues to use innovative technology to upgrade various kitchen and bathroom appliances. More unique inspirations in the family space, adding multiple vitality for consumers to create a beautiful dream home. The integration of guest, dining and kitchen returns to the core of the family Need more “down-to-earth” “fireworks” For modern families, the kitchen is no longer a simple place for food preparation, but a spiritual habitat where food and emotions blend. At the same time, according to the “2022 New Middle Class White Paper” (consumption chapter), “reuse of the living room” is becoming a new trend, that is, the function of receiving guests in the living room is gradually replaced by the “third space”, which becomes a space for cooking, dining, leisure, The fusion space of various warm moments in life, such as parent-child, not only makes life respectable, but also accommodates the fun of the old and the young, the gathering of relatives and friends, and the longing for freedom. The open LDK design just breaks the rigid traditional space barriers of the living room, kitchen and dining room, integrates the three into one, conforms to the new home decoration trend, and is favored by consumers who are keen to pursue new trends. However, many consumers have a lot of concerns about this kind of open design because of the heavy smell of oily smoke that is easy to disperse, difficult to unify the aesthetics of decoration, limited storage space, and loud noise. As a leader in the global home appliance industry, Siemens Home Appliances insists on taking the initiative to meet changes with a pioneering trend, and takes meeting consumers’ advanced needs for quality life as the foundation of product innovation. For example, the Siemens X7 high-suction range hood is one of the innovative products. It adopts an innovative European-side integrated body and uses a unique The upper and lower double suction structure can effectively improve the efficiency of collecting smoke, prevent the spread of oil fume, and “clean up” the oil fume; the loaded intelligent program that moves with the smoke can flexibly solve the problems of cooking and purifying oil fume; while the strong suction exhausts the kitchen oil fume , can also reduce the operating noise to 51dB, so that consumers can enjoy the time of talking freely with family and friends while cooking; the avant-garde and simple appearance can be matched with various home decoration design styles, and it is easy to solve the problem of home appliances in open kitchens. The overall home decoration style is difficult to fit. In order to save more valuable storage space for open design home decoration, Siemens Home Appliances also launched the Siemens side-by-side three-door refrigerator KA92NE220C that can be flexibly embedded, challenging the “0cm” boundary of embedded design, embedded on both sides of the cabinet Only 2cm ultra-narrow margins need to be reserved, which can effectively save 20% of the floor area compared with ordinary side-by-side refrigerators, and the 55cm cabinet depth can better fit the cabinet design and ensure the overall visual beauty. The T-shaped three-door design is adopted, and the refrigerated area is upgraded to two independent spaces, which can be stored separately and independently according to the type of food, so as to realize the strategic preservation of different foods, prolong the preservation time, and protect the freshness of different ingredients. In addition, it is pointed out in the "New Middle Class White Paper" (consumption chapter) that with the increase in the number of home appliances and the increasingly prominent contradictions in home space, home appliances with the characteristics of multi-integration, integration, and high-end packages have become the new middle-class households. The new standard configuration provides consumers with a "new generation of home appliance experience" that combines experience and efficiency. The significance of this type of home appliances lies not only in the collection of functions, but also in realizing the ecological linkage of home scenes. As the “father of German industrial design” Dieter Rams said, “Good product design should be modest and neutral, which will provide users with more possibilities for expansion.” Integrating German Seiko quality and aesthetic design, the Siemens Ouyun super oxygen washing and drying set, the ingenious design of stacking up and down can be well integrated into the surrounding cabinet plane without destroying the original home decoration aesthetics. It is equipped with industry-leading Super oxygen air washing technology can penetrate deep into fabric fibers through O3 super oxygen spray, and can quickly remove odor and dust without washing, especially suitable for high-end fine fabrics. The clothes dryer in the suit adopts advanced heat pump technology to efficiently dry clothes in a relatively low temperature environment. The 3D three-dimensional drying technology equipped with it can achieve uniform drying and make clothes more protective. Siemens built-in micro-steamer and oven continues the German architectural aesthetic concept. The style of the whole machine is exquisite and beautiful. It can be flexibly integrated into different styles of cooking environments and complements the home design. At the same time, this product is an all-rounder in the kitchen, one machine can serve multiple roles, and can act as a microwave oven, steamer, oven and other multiple roles. The steam assist function accelerates the cooking speed while instantly locking in freshness, achieving a crispy outside and tender inside, leaving the lips and teeth with an endless aftertaste; the 3D hot air roasting function makes the food heated more evenly and the surface is excellent. In the future, Siemens Home Appliances will continue to keep up with the changing trend of consumer demand, inherit the core brand concept of German Seiko, strive for excellence, and continuously launch kitchen appliances with excellent performance, high quality and beautiful design, so as to further meet the growing demand of China‘s high-end home appliance market. demand, and escort the healthy and quality life of consumers. About Siemens Home Appliances Siemens Home Appliances, as a well-known brand under the German high-end home appliance manufacturer BSH, continues to lead the industry’s new industry standards for high-end home appliance technology, innovation and design. At present, Siemens Home Appliances provides consumers in more than 40 countries and regions with one-stop solutions for all-scenario smart home appliances. As one of the global leaders in continuous R&D and manufacturing of energy-saving home appliances, Siemens Home Appliances is committed to bringing a higher quality of life to consumers and creating a sustainable future with its progressive brand philosophy. Since entering the Chinese market in 1994, Siemens Home Appliances has quickly won the favor and recognition of Chinese consumers with its international innovative concepts, globally unified production and testing standards and high-quality products. At present, in addition to refrigerators, washing machines, and clothes dryers, Siemens home appliance products also include dishwashers, built-in steamers, ovens, range hoods, stoves, and fully automatic coffee machines, etc., to further meet the growing needs of China‘s high-end home appliance market. demand, and escort the healthy and quality life of consumers.

